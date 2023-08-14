Flash floods and landslides expected in Thailand's Kanchanaburi districts due to heavy rains

Motorists make their way along a flooded street after heavy rain in Bangkok. — AFP/File

Thailand's Meteorological Department has issued warnings of flash floods and landslides in Kanchanaburi's Thong Pha Phum and Sangkhlaburi districts due to heavy rains.

Ronnaphop Wiangsimma, deputy governor of Kanchanaburi said that this warning is consistent with the department's earlier forecast of heavy rainfall in the North, Northeast, Central, and Southern regions.

He stated that until at least Tuesday, the two areas remain susceptible to flash floods and runoffs.

He added that related agencies in two districts had been instructed to monitor the situation surrounding heavy and accumulated rain, which could affect residents, reported The Star.

"Lowland areas can be affected by runoffs and landslides, while areas on the slopes are expected to be hit by flash floods."

He further added that officials have been told to be prepared to assist victims at any time and that related agencies have been asked to warn communities to prepare for the situation as well as resources, machines, and strategies to cope with it.

In order to prepare for flash floods and runoffs, Ronnaphop recommended locals to listen to the radio and monitor weather forecasts and news from government agencies on social media.

Those who need assistance can call the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, as per the authorities.