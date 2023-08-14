Kim Jong Un urges North Korea to amplify missile production

This photo released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on August 14, 2023 shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) inspecting an important munitions factory at an undisclosed location in North Korea. — AFP

As South Korea and the US prepare for joint drills next week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly demanded a "drastic boost" in missile production during visits to key weapons factories, according to local media on Monday.

Kim advocated for speeding up war preparations during a significant military summit last week, prompting the visit to the plants that took place on Friday and Saturday.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim's two days of inspections included stops at companies making tactical missiles, large-calibre control multiple rocket launcher rounds, and armoured assault vehicles.

"He set forth an important goal to drastically boost the existing missile production capacity" and underlined the factory's role in "speeding up" war preparations, KCNA said.

Kim stressed the "need to ensure boost in the production of shells" and personally drove an armoured combat vehicle, according to the report.

Photos carried by the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed a beaming Kim seated in the driver's seat of a "newly-developed utility combat armoured vehicle" as he took it out for a test drive surrounded by three officials.

Kim also inspected a factory producing transporter erector launchers — vehicles for transporting and launching tactical missiles — and stressed the importance of developing and producing the mobile platforms.

This photo released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on August 14, 2023 shows North Korea´s leader Kim Jong Un (C) on a multi-purpose armoured vehicle after a visit to an important munitions factory at an undisclosed location in North Korea. — AFP

The North Korean army should have an "overwhelming military force" and be "fully prepared for coping with any war at any moment" against the enemy, Kim said, adding they must "surely annihilate them if they launch an attack," KCNA reported.

The inspections come as South Korea and the United States prepare for the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise set to take place from August 21 through August 31.

North Korea views such exercises as rehearsals for an invasion and has repeatedly warned it would take "overwhelming" action in response, AFP reported.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Monday described the upcoming joint drills as "a tough and realistic exercise to strengthen the combined defence posture and alliance response capabilities."

Leaders from South Korea, the US, and Japan are also set to hold a trilateral summit in Washington on Friday, as they seek to bolster security cooperation in response to North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats.

Last week, Kim presided over a meeting with key military officials, calling for stepping up war preparations "in an offensive way" including boosting weapons production and conducting more drills.