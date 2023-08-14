Tim McGraw shares thoughts on Taylor Swift’s debut song titled with his name

Taylor Swift got a nod from one of her favourite country singers, Tim McGraw.

In an interview with Yahoo Music, the seasoned musician, 56, shared his thoughts on Swift writing a song with his name.

Swift came out with her debut song Tim McGraw, back in 2006. The song peaked at No. 6 on the Hot Country Songs chart. In the song, Swift sings about memories of a boyfriend that were sparked whenever she heard McGraw’s music.

“It makes me pretty proud,” McGraw said of the song. “At first when she first came out with it, I thought, ‘Have I gotten that old that now that these new artists are singing songs of my name in it?’”

McGraw chuckled but went on to add that the Grammy-winning artist is “one of the greatest songwriters ever.”

McGraw, Swift and Keith Urban later collaborated on 2013’s Highway Don’t Care.

When did Taylor Swift write Tim McGraw lyrics?

In 2006, the Grammy-winning artist spoke to CMT about writing her debut song. “I wrote [the song] in my freshman year of high school. I got the idea in math class. I was just sitting there, and I started humming this melody.”

She continued, “I kind of related it to this situation I was in. I was dating a guy who was about to go off to college. I knew we were going to break up.

“So, I started thinking about all the things that I knew would remind him of me. Surprisingly, the first thing that came to mind was that my favourite country artist is Tim McGraw.”