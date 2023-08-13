King Charles considers Kate Middleton like a ‘daughter’ he never had

Kate Middleton seems to enjoy a jovial relationship with her father-in-law, King Charles, as the two are often spotted sharing a laugh or having an engaging conversation.

According to former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, the monarch considers the Princess of Wales, as the daughter he never had.

On occasion, the King has referred to Kate as his “darling daughter-in-law.”

In an interview, Bond told OK! Magazine that there’s “little doubt that Charles would have loved a daughter” as he is a “really quite a softie at heart.”

She added that it is not a “delight” for King Charles that “he gets on so well with Catherine.”

“He has watched Catherine grow into her role, find the causes she truly cares about and has supported her endeavours,” she explained.

“I think Charles admires and appreciates the solid family network Catherine has created for William.”

She further added that the King is also ‘devoted’ top his three grandchildren and is “proud” of the way Kate is raising them.

As for his second daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, Bond pointed out that Charles “made efforts” but it did not work out.

Bond recalled the infamous interview of Diana where she noted that Charles was ‘disappointed’ when found out of the birth of a second boy.

“Certainly Diana, although delighted to have a healthy second son, would have loved a daughter,” the royal expert recounted. “I spoke to her about it and asked whether she and Charles would try for a third child but she said the marriage was in too much trouble to try again.”