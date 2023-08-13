Massive blaze engulfs Mt. Juliet apartment complex amid storms. wkrn.com

A large fire swept through Glass Creek Apartments in Mt. Juliet, leading to evacuations and substantial damage to one of the buildings.

The blaze ignited in the 400 building on Old Pleasant Grove Rd amid heavy storms on a Saturday afternoon. Nearby residents in the 500 building were swiftly evacuated as a safety measure. However, the fire did not extend to the 1200 building.

Although the fire's exact cause remains officially undetermined, initial reports suggest that the intense lightning accompanying the storm might have sparked the flames. Authorities are currently investigating the incident. Images shared by local news viewers displayed the building's roof consumed by fire and billowing smoke.

Mt. Juliet's police force is collaborating with relevant parties to establish the cause behind the fire. Meanwhile, Glass Creek Apartments' residents are receiving assistance to cope with the aftermath of the incident.