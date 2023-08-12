Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha reveals she finds ‘modesty’ beautiful

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha has recently shared her views about modesty while she aimed for not showing more skin on social media.



Taking to Instagram Story, Candace’s oldest daughter Natasha responded to a fan query about modesty in Q&A box.

“Modesty & I have come a long way truthfully,” wrote the 24-year-old.

Natasha revealed she has changed her style over the years, explaining, “A year or two ago, I dressed COMPLETELY different and showed WAY more of my body than I ever needed to.”

Looking back at her photos, Natasha mentioned that she was shocked the way she used to dress at the time.

“A lot of that came from where I was finding my worth and thinking that showing more skin, was more attractive,” said Candace’s daughter.



Natasha noted, “I actually think the opposite now. I think dressing classy & upholding modesty is so beautiful. I'll actually feel myself 100x more & am so much more confident in outfits that show less skin.”

The Home Sweet Home star added, “I still want to dress stylishly and keep up with the trends but I don't ever want to compromise my values.”

“I want my words and how I present myself, to match!!” she concluded.

In addition to Natasha, Candace and her husband Valeri Bure also share two sons.