Faheem Ashraf’s ‘intimate engagement ceremony’ surprises fans

Faheem Ashraf can be seen shaking hand at his engagement ceremony in this till taken from a video. — Reporter

Pakistan's all-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s intimate engagement ceremony took his fans by surprise after his Islamabad United teammate congratulated the former on social media.



Taking to the micro-blogging site, X, Hassan Ali congratulated Faheem on getting engaged. However, the identity of his fiancé remains unknown yet.

Hassan's social media post puts Faheem's fans in curiosity as the cricketer hasn't spoken about this so far. Other social media users congratulated the cricketer on his engagement while posting a purported video of the ceremony.

Faheem is currently in his home town Phool Nagar where he is getting ready for the upcoming Afghanistan ODI series and Asia Cup.

The right-handed pacer will be returning to the ODI format after 2021. He was named in 17-men squad for the upcoming national assignments.

Pakistan will play three ODIs against Afghanistan on August 22, 24 and 26 in Sri Lanka. Later on, they will take on Nepal in Asia Cup's opener on August 30 in Multan.

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel (only Afghanistan series), Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir

Player support personnel: Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager), Mickey Arthur (Director – Pakistan men’s team), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Aftab Khan (fielding coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach), Dr Sohail Saleem (team doctor), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media manager), Lt Col Usman Anwari (Retd) (security manager), Ammar Ahsan (digital content producer, only for Asia Cup), Maqbool Ahmad Babri (psychologist), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (masseur).