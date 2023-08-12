France on high alert after bomb threat forces Eiffel Tower evacuation

Three floors of the Eiffel Tower in central Paris were evacuated on Saturday after French police alerted visitors of a potential bomb threat while bomb disposal experts searched through the floors.
The Eiffel Tower, France's most emblematic symbol, which drew 6.2 million visitors last year, including a restaurant on one of the floors, was scoured by the bomb disposal experts, according to the SETE, the body which runs the site.
"It's a usual procedure in this kind of situation which however is rare," a spokeswoman said.
Visitors were evacuated from both the three floors and the square under the monument shortly after 1:30pm (1130 GMT), AFP reported.
Construction work on the tower began in January 1887 and was finished on March 31, 1889. It received two million visitors during the World's Fair of 1889.
More to follow...
Air defence systems hit 14 drones and six more were brought down through electronic warfare, Russia defence ministry...
Viewers "will see what a live murder looks like", said Sulejmanovic before shooting his ex-wife
As a result of Hawaii wildfires, especially in Lahaina town, as many as 1,000 people could be unaccounted for, says...
President Joe Biden's son faces probe into misdemeanor offences related to his federal income tax filing
The CDC report reveals a shocking rise of 8.1% in suicide deaths among adults aged 65 and older in just one year
Hawaii wildfires death toll is feared to rise as search teams, aided by cadaver dogs, meticulously comb through...