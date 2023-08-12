Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja opens up about playing against Pakistan

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during a match. — AFP/File

As cricket fans from the subcontinent gear up for the much-anticipated showdown between India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has opened up on what it is like to play against the arch-rivals.

Jadeja, in an interview with an Indian sports channel, has said that even though fans get super hyped whenever the two sides meet on the cricket field, he and his teammates do not treat the game differently.

"Whenever there is an India-Pakistan match, everyone expects a lot and wants us to win the match at any cost. But for us, any match for India is as much important as the match against Pakistan," he said.

However, he conceded that during a match against Pakistan, the players try their best to deliver to please fans.

He added that players can only put in their best efforts, but the result is not up to them.

"But everyone focuses more on this match. And we try to deliver, try to play as good as possible.

"But sometimes it happens (not being able to deliver). They (Pakistani players) are representing their country too. They play to win too. There is no guarantee," Jadeja said.

He further added: "You can give effort and focus on the ground but at the end of the day, if you don’t get the result in your favour, you cannot do anything.

"The main thing is to give 100% effort and play to win."

Given that bilateral ties between both countries are suspended, they play against each other only in Asia Cup and ICC events.

The last time the two sides came head to head was during the T20 World Cup last year, where India triumphed.

However, the two sides will once again face each other as the Asia Cup approaches and will face off next month on the pitch.

However, if both sides make it to the final, the two may face each other thrice through the tournament.

After the Asia Cup, the two sides will also play against each other in the World Cup in October. The match is scheduled to take place on October 14 in Ahmedabad.