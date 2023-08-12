Aespa's Giselle withdraws from Outside Lands due to health issues

Aespa's Winter, Karina, and Ningning gear up to light up Outside Lands.

Aespa, the groundbreaking K-pop ensemble slated to make history as the first of its genre to grace the Outside Lands stage, will face a lineup alteration due to a member's health setback.

Giselle, a key member of the group, will be notably absent from the festival due to displaying symptoms indicative of the flu.



A statement from SM Entertainment, the record label representing Aespa, was shared on social media Thursday evening.

According to the label, she is channeling her energy towards recuperation, adhering to medical guidance and recommendations.

Despite the setback caused by Giselle's flu symptoms, the show at Outside Lands is anticipated to proceed with the remaining three Aespa members: Karina, Ningning, and Winter.

Their performance is scheduled for Friday evening as part of the festival's lineup.

The next stop is the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

However, the uncertainty lingers regarding Giselle's potential participation in this performance.

Notably, she was also absent from Aespa's set at the Governors Ball festival in New York City, citing similar "health issues."

Earlier this year, Aespa unveiled their third EP titled My World, highlighted by the fusion of Death Grips aesthetics and K-pop vibes in the track Spicy.



