Over 45,000 Pakistani students to get A-Level results today

Students can be seen in an examination hall in Karachi on April 26, 2021, as Cambridge exams are underway in Pakistan. — Twitter/Deputy Commissioner South Karachi/Files

Over 45,000 Pakistani students will receive their Cambridge International AS and A-Level results today (Thursday) while O-Level and IGCSE students will be released a week later.

These results mark the end of an important phase of their lives and ready them for their next step in the world, whether in work or continuing their studies, Cambridge International said in a statement on Thursday.

Cambridge International, a not-for-profit organisation, part of the world-renowned University of Cambridge and the world's largest provider of international education programmes and qualifications for 3 to 19-year-olds will release results from its June 2023 exam series to over half a million students worldwide, including over 100,000 students in Pakistan combined for IGCSE, O Level and International AS and A-levels.

This year saw Cambridge International’s largest exam series to date, with 1.7 million entries for Cambridge exams across 5,600 schools in 147 countries for all qualifications combined.

“An increase of 11% on June 2022,” the statement added.

The Cambridge statement said despite the challenges of the pandemic over the past few years, students in Pakistan have been able to gain the qualifications they need to take their next step, which is proof of their hard work and the continued support of their schools, teachers, families and communities.

Cambridge International has also ensured that students whose exams were cancelled in May due to social unrest in Pakistan have been able to continue their education without interruption.

Cambridge has well-established processes for awarding results to candidates who are unable to take an exam component in such circumstances. It said the grades for Cambridge International A-level History and Mathematics, for which exams were rescheduled due to the disruption, were also released today.

In total, more than 118,000 entries were made for Cambridge International AS and A-levels in the June 2023 series in Pakistan, a rise of 10% since June 2022.

The most popular subjects were Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry.

On the June 2023 exam series, Rod Smith, Group Managing Director, International Education at Cambridge, said: “I congratulate Cambridge students for their hard work in achieving these results. They have shown great resilience over the past few years and have kept on moving forward with their education. With these qualifications, our students can feel confident that they have developed the skills they need for the future, so they can embrace whatever opportunities lie ahead.”

Uzma Yousuf, Country Director, Pakistan, Cambridge International said: “I would like to congratulate all Cambridge students in Pakistan on their remarkable achievements in the Cambridge International AS & A Level results today. This success is particularly significant, given the challenges posed by another 2 demanding years. Marked with a volatile political landscape in the country, resulting in a three-day exam cancellation, this exam series epitomised resilience. I am glad that we were able to reschedule the two cancelled A Level exams successfully and see our learners complete their academic journeys and transition to the next phases of their learning.