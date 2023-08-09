PM sends summary for National Assembly dissolution to president

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr. — APP/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday moved a summary for the dissolution of the National Assembly, marking the end of the nearly 16-month rule of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.



President Arif Alvi has to approve the summary for the immediate dissolution of the lower house of parliament otherwise the NA would stand dissolved after 48 hours without the president’s nod.

The president dissolves the National Assembly on the advice of the prime minister under Article 58 of the Constitution. With the dissolution of the lower house, the current government’s tenure will also end prematurely.



"The president shall dissolve the National Assembly if so advised by the prime minister; and the National Assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, stand dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the prime minister has so advised," the article reads.



In a statement, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi confirmed the development, saying that the elected government has completed its 5-year constitutional term.

“The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has sent the summary of dissolution of the government to the prime minister,” the minister added.

In the summary, the federal minister said the premier was also asked for the formation of an interim government under Article 224 of the Constitution.

The parliamentary affairs ministry will issue a notification on the approval of the summary and the formation of the caretaker government, he added.

More to follow...