BBC comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli lands in legal trouble 

BBC comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli has landed in big trouble as he has been charged in connection with 'non-recent' sexual offences.
Mr. Kohli, 54, who is single after his marriage to Shamila Singh ended in 2009, has been released from custody and is set to appear in court later.
Mr. Kohli is a former Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity MasterChef contestant and has presented several programmes for the BBC.
It comes following allegations from a number of women, which was reported in The Times last month.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: 'A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged with allegations of non-recent sexual offences.
'He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.
'A report of the circumstances has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.'
Mr. Kohli was runner-up in the 2006 series of Celebrity MasterChef, as well as being a housemate in 2018's Celebrity Big Brother alongside former Arsenal midfielder Jermaine Pennant, Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, and former Cheers actress Kirstie Alley.
