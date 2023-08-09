Queen Elizabeth 'still alive' as per Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's website

File Footage

In a major blunder by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the couple’s official Sussex Royal website did not acknowledge Queen Elizabeth II’s death.



The Sussex Royal website, that served as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s official platform until Megxit, did not update its information since the royal couple’s departure to the US.

The couple since moved on as they established their Archwell brand, away from Sussex Royal.

Despite their departure, the pair’s Instagram and royal website still continued to be active.

As a result it did not take into account any updates since then, meaning that by this technical error the Queen is still considered to be alive.

While those visiting the pair’s Instagram profile can gauge the posts based on dates, the website does not provide this sort of clarity.

In their final message on Instagram the couple bid adieu as they said: "While you may not see us here, the work continues."

"Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!"

However, on the website, no such updates were given and in fact it still includes a page speaking about the funding the pair received while they worked under the firm.

Furthermore, much of the references to the late monarch were written with the assumption that she is still alive.

"Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II is sovereign and was crowned Monarch in 1953. Her Majesty serves as a symbol of unity and national pride," a post on the website read.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex deeply believe in the role of The Monarchy, and their commitment to Her Majesty The Queen is unwavering."