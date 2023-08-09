What do we know about new Andrew Tate documentary?

Former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate addresses the media in front of his home in Bucharest, on August 4, 2023. — AFP

BBC Three announced Wednesday that an investigative documentary about Andrew Tate — the former British-US kickboxer who became a social media sensation for his controversial and misogynistic comments — is in the works, days after he was released from house arrest alongside his younger brother Tristan Tate.

The documentary, which goes by the working title "Andrew Tate: The Man Who Groomed the World?" promises to take audiences inside Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate's global network.

Months earlier, two-time European kickboxing champion Tristan was incarcerated in his house with his brother Andrew Tate by Romanian authorities on the charges of operating a criminal racket, human trafficking and rape.

"For the first time, audiences will see the inner circle behind 36-year-old former four-time kickboxing champion, exposing those helping to craft him into a global figurehead, exploring the ideologies and end goal and his circle," a statement from BBC Three read.

"It also aims to reveal how Tate's global network has left potentially hundreds of victims in its wake," the statement further noted.

Previously, in December 2022, Andrew along with two women was detained in Romania on suspicion of participating in organised crime and human trafficking.

Romanian police claimed at the time that they had forced victims to produce paid pornography for social media.

This photo taken on January 10, 2023, shows controversial influencer Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan Tate (R) exiting a court in Bucharest, Romania. — AFP

The 35-year-old Tristan claimed while in an interview with Tucker Carlson underlining the cases against his elder brother that there is no evidence to charge him, expressing hope that he would come out clean.



The documentary is the brainchild of investigative reporter Matt Shea and director Jamie Tahsin.

"We have now been investigating Andrew and his inner circle for four years and are almost ready to reveal what we've uncovered," Shea said in a statement.

"In this documentary, we uncover Tate's global network, which spans multiple continents, affects potentially hundreds of victims, and ultimately seek to discover who is really behind Andrew Tate."

Previously, Shea and Tahsin worked together on "The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate," a Vice special report that aired on BBC Three earlier this year which was one of the BBC's top-performing unscripted acquisitions over the previous 18 months in the 16-34 age group.

Nasfim Haque, the head of content at BBC Three, and Joanna Carr, the news controller long form commissioning, are behind the commission for "Andrew Tate: The Man Who Groomed the World?" with Mike Radford as the executive producer.