Mega Millions jackpot sells $1.58 billion winning ticket in Florida

New York's Mega Millions lottery ad displayed on a billboard along with its estimated value on 9 August 2023. — AFP

The Mega Millions lottery announced in a statement that a lucky lottery player in Florida, US has won a massive jackpot of $1.58 billion after 31 unsuccessful drawings.



"After 31 drawings without a big win, a lucky ticket-holder in Florida will celebrate the summer of 2023 with a record-sized MEGA jackpot, currently estimated at $1.58 billion," Mega Millions said in a statement.

The lottery predicted that Tuesday's 10-figure jackpot victory would break the previous Mega Millions' highest payment record of $1.537 billion, achieved in 2018.

First announced in April, the Mega Millions jackpot winner would be the third-largest payout in US lottery history if the reward amount is validated, according to ABC News.

The winner, who has not been named, has the option of taking around $783 million in cash upfront or receiving the entire amount over 30 years in five per cent-per-year-increasing monthly payments.

Most winners choose the lump sum payout. All winnings are subject to income taxes.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 303 million -- much higher than the one-in-a-million chance of being struck by lightning, according to US government data, AFP reported.

Additionally, the winning numbers on Tuesday were 13, 19, 20, 32 and 33, plus the gold ball 14.

Two other winners in Florida and North Carolina won $2 million each, while five more players won $1 million each.

Furthermore, tickets are sold for $2 in 45 states, Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, with the jackpot resetting to $20 million, with a cash value of $9.9 million.