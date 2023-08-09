Weight loss drug Wegovy from Novo Nordisk slashes heart attack risk by 20%

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy obesity drug reduces heart attack and stroke risk by 20%. AFP /,file

Novo Nordisk's groundbreaking obesity drug, Wegovy, has demonstrated a remarkable 20% reduction in the risk of heart attacks and strokes among individuals struggling with excess weight and a history of heart disease.

The unprecedented outcome comes from a pivotal late-stage trial, far exceeding expectations.



The trial's findings have the potential to revolutionise obesity treatment perceptions. Wegovy, often considered solely for weight loss, has emerged as a proactive solution against heart risks. This development challenges the notion that the drug is solely for cosmetic purposes.

Health analysts are optimistic about the positive impact of this breakthrough. Experts anticipate the trial's success will motivate insurance companies to reconsider coverage for Wegovy, a medication that was previously deemed non-essential due to its high cost.

While the complete trial results have not yet been disclosed, the medical community is buzzing with excitement. The weight loss drug's potential to tackle heart risks along with weight loss could change the narrative around obesity as a chronic disease.

Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, part of the GLP-1 agonist class of drugs, could potentially open up new avenues in the obesity market. With nearly half of the US adult population affected by obesity, this innovation could mark a significant shift in healthcare.

Despite the trial details not being fully available, industry insiders suggest that this breakthrough could not only transform Novo Nordisk's standing but also reshape the treatment landscape for obesity-related conditions.

Novo Nordisk is expected to present a more comprehensive overview of the trial's results later in 2023. As regulatory approvals are sought to expand Wegovy's indications, the world eagerly awaits the prospect of a safer and healthier future for those affected by obesity.