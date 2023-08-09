Grand Canyon monument designation: Biden honours native tribes

President Joe Biden discusses investments in conservation and protecting natural resources, and how the Inflation Reduction Act is the largest investment in climate action, at Red Butte Airfield, 25 miles (40 km) south of Tusayan, Arizona, on August 8, 2023.—AFP

President Joe Biden's upcoming Arizona visit created history as he inaugurated the formal designation of the Grand Canyon area as a national monument.

This announcement is a culmination of years of advocacy by Native American tribes and environmental supporters to safeguard this cherished landscape.

The monument coverage spans around 1,500 square miles adjacent to the Grand Canyon National Park. This move underscores President Biden's commitment to preserving the environment and his dedication to protecting natural wonders for the future.

Named "Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni" in homage to the Havasupai and Hopi tribes, this designation carries both symbolic and practical significance. It acknowledges the deep-rooted connection of indigenous communities to the land and underscores the importance of safeguarding cultural heritage.

Beyond its environmental implications, this announcement holds political weight, especially in Arizona. President Biden's victory in the state during the 2020 election was pivotal, and carrying Arizona again could significantly impact his potential 2024 reelection bid.

Amid ongoing debates concerning environmental conservation and economic interests, this declaration aims to strike a harmonious balance between preserving natural treasures and addressing regional economic concerns.