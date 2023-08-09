Fans disappointed as Made in America festival 2023 cancelled

Attendees arrive at the Made in America festival. — Twitter/@BluePurpleMusic

An official statement posted online on Tuesday, by the Philadelphia Made in America festival announced that the festival has been cancelled.



The cancellation was caused by "severe circumstances outside of production control," according to the organisers, who made no further explanations but clarified that each ticket holder will receive a refund at the place of purchase.

On September 2 and 3, SZA and Lizzo were scheduled to serve as the festival's headliners on Philadelphia's Ben Franklin Parkway, ABC6 reported.



"Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place. This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation," the statement said.

"Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concertgoers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience," the statement continued.

"We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024."

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney expressed his disappointment by the announcement but looks hopes to "bringing MIA back to the Parkway next year."



