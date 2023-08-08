International Cat Day: Time-tested ways to build a purrfect bond with your feline

A pet parent snuggles with her cats. — Unsplash/File

It’s the 21st year of International Cat Day, raising awareness about the goofy animals with "pawsitive" aura. Here are some ways to create a "purrfect" relationship with your cat.

Socialise with your cat when they are young

Let your young cat get familiar with new sights, smells, and sounds when you first bring them into your home. Keep them in a single room in the house with all of their resources for the first few days and then let them explore their new surroundings on their terms.

Gradually allow them to be stroked and handled by you and other family members without forcing them into any interactions.

Provide everything your cat needs from beginning

Food and water bowls must be accessible for your cat all the time. The same goes for litter trays, scratching posts and high perches they can jump onto. Having everything they need makes your kitty feel safe and relaxed.

Talk to your cat frequently

It is important to know when your kitty is happy or showing signs of distress and anxiety. Learn to get an idea of your kitty’s body language. The position of their tail, eyes and ears speaks a thousand words. Did you know that if you blink very slowly at a cat you are saying “I love you”, but don’t stare directly at them as they see this as threatening and they will run away? Half-closed eyes, forward-facing ears, and relaxed whiskers are all signs that your kitty is relaxed and happy.

Don’t force your cat on anything

Don’t grab and force your cat to do something they don’t want to. Let your cat make the first move and come to you on their terms. A little treat might entice them in the first place but also let them go free when they want to let go of your grip.

Be approachable to your kitty

Sit with your cat’s favourite cushion or blanket close by and wait for your cat to come to you. As they will have left their smell on their blanket and have good associations with it, they will more likely feel positive about approaching you.

Help your cat to groom itself

Cats are very clean creatures and spend a lot of time grooming themselves. When you have developed a close bond with your cat and they are happy to sit on your lap for a while, try a little grooming. This will not only make your bond stronger, but regular grooming will help to prevent their coat from matting, it will reduce shedding and help spread natural oils over your cat’s skin and coat.