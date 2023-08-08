Will Smith was nearly 'Hyperventilating' on Emancipation set

Will Smith reveals struggle while shooting 'Emancipation' scene.

Will Smith unveiled the depth of his emotional turmoil during the filming of a poignant scene for the slavery-themed movie, Emancipation during conversation with Kevin Hart on Peacock's Hart to Heart.

Will Smith revealed that he was on the brink of a panic attack as he delved into his role as a runaway slave named Peter.



Recounting the scene involving a chain around his neck and an equipment malfunction, he expressed, "Just bringing it up, I start to get teary. It's like, I wanted to feel the degradation of slavery, and I went too far in."

The Oscar-winning actor's portrayal of the stark realities of history took an emotional toll as he grappled with the profound themes of human brutality and the atrocities inflicted upon one another.

The 54-year-old actor expressed his shock at the depths of cruelty depicted in the film, stating, "I was jarred by the level of human brutality and what we will do to each other."

Smith detailed the incident, explaining, "They put it on my neck and they were fitting it for size and the prop master went to put the key in and it didn't work.

I was like, Oh no- I was like, Will, relax." As the production crew rushed to free him, Smith described the minutes of being confined in the restraints, standing "right on that hyperventilating edge."

Confronting the "level of atrocity" faced by his character led Smith to turn to his faith. He expressed, "Peter introduced me to God. My faith got solid after working on that movie."



