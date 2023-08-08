Wayne Carey, 52, Catie O'Neill, 28, split after brief affair

Wayne Carey and Catie O'Neill call it quits.

The romance between AFL legend Wayne Carey and TikTok sensation Catie O'Neill, has come to an end.

The pair, who went public with their relationship in March of this year, have reportedly decided to go their separate ways, as reported by the Herald Sun on Tuesday.



According to the publication's report, O'Neill, known for her TikTok presence, has moved on from the relationship.

The couple's journey began when they first sparked rumors of a match back in January. Their relationship status was confirmed when they made their public debut as a couple in March.

Their paths reportedly crossed at a local tavern, where Carey was hosting an event on January 25.

The scheduled appearance, a meet and greet, allowed the footy legend to interact with fans and share insights into his life.

The event also served as a fundraiser for charitable organizations Outside the Locker Room and Good Bloke Society.

Attendees of the event noted that the couple appeared "happy and smitten" at the time.

For Wayne Carey, their relationship marked a significant moment in the public eye, following a white powder scandal that had previously garnered media attention.

The former North Melbourne player had faced scrutiny after an incident at Crown casino in Perth in September of the previous year.

He was found with a zip-lock bag containing white powder, which he maintained was anti-inflammatory medication for managing pain from his football career.