PCB appoints Inzamam-ul-Haq as team's chief selector

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced former Test captain Inzamam-ul-Haq's appointment as the chief selector of the national men's team.
In a statement issued by the cricket body, the 53-year-old assumed charge as the chief selector of the team. He was named in the Cricket Technical Committee (CTC) last week.
Inzamam previously served as chief selector from 2016 to 2019. His selected team won the Champions Trophy under the leadership of Sarfaraz Ahmed in 2017.
The former Test cricketer will once again work with Mickey Arthur, Pakistan team director, to select the national squads for the upcoming Afghanistan series, Asia Cup and World Cup.
PCB's CTC, headed by Misbah-ul-Haq, recommended Inzamam's appointment to PCB Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf. The CTC also includes former captain Mohammad Hafeez.
The committee is supposed to provide recommendations on cricket-related matters, including, but not limited to the overall domestic structure, scheduling, playing conditions, the appointment of the national selection committees, the appointment of national team coaches, central and domestic contracts and plans for the development of umpires, referees and curators.
They will also have the power to invite additional cricket experts and shall report to the head of the PCB Management Committee on a regular basis.
CAB president denied sending request for delay, Kolkata Police has raised a security issue, Indian media reported
But both NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club did not clarify the reason behind his suspension
The rubber match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar showcased Rhodes' resilience that led him to a win
The highly anticipated final will be broadcasted live on Sunday
Norway struggled to find their form in the 2023 Women's World Cup and failed to reach the quarter finals
The action-packed first half saw Aitana Bonmati ignite the Spanish charge, propelling them ahead