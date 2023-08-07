Paloma Faith embraces 'single mum' status following Leyman Lahcine split

Paloma Faith and Leyman Lahcine were together for nine years

Paloma Faith is basking in the sun as a single woman as she confirmed her relationship status via the latest Instagram update.

In a Saturday post on social media, the 42-year-old singer posted a carousel of photos detailing her recent bout of holidays in Mallorca, while also heavily alluding to separation from longtime partner Leyman Lahcine.

The carousel was led by a photo of Faith in a bikini, followed by pictures of food and monumental places from Spanish Island.

“Just got back from holidays in Mallorca where I realised I speak “survival Spanish” (not bad considering I wasn’t raised with my dad speaking to me in Spanish) ,” the Lullaby singer wrote in the caption.

“that I can single handedly do a flight with two kids alone,” Faith continued, “that I love the company of my kids but it’s easier with others around , that I am blessed in a million ways and will always be grateful, that everything can wait (needed to learn this), that nothing needs to be a stressful as it often becomes (stress is accumulative) and that I probably should live in a place with a warmer climate (who’s coming?)”

The mom of two ended the caption with several hashtags, including, “#singlemum #palomafaith #mallorca #helpfromfriends #family #summerholiday #mumlife #workaholic,” alluding to her split.

Faith and Lahcine have been reportedly together since 2013, however, they have largely kept it under wraps before announcing their marriage in 2017.

Rumors of their split surfaced last year after the singer’s pal told The Sun that she was single at Jonathan Ross’ Halloween party.

A source also told the outlet: “Paloma and Leyman have ended their relationship and she is very much single.”