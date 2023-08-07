Lizzo accused of stealing TikToker's boyfriend of 10 years: 'They're still together'

File footage

Lizzo has been accused of allegedly stealing someone’s boyfriend in the latest row of accusations.



A Tik Tok star from the U.S. named Brooklyn Elizabeth Brown posted a video on the platform on Friday, claiming that the Truth Hurts singer was having an affair with her former boyfriend after the two of them hosted a show together.

“I eventually find out that she and my [ex]-boyfriend have something going on and that was that. I left the relationship,” she shared.

Brown went on to explain that she was with the boyfriend for 10 years before Lizzo came in the picture, who she claimed “wasn’t very nice” to her.

“Everybody in the world loves her. Her message is love and light and positivity … I didn’t want to say anything because it made me sound like a whiny little baby,” Brown continued.

Though she admitted that the singer wasn’t as fault but rather her boyfriend at the time, she noted, “they both could’ve been a little more kind.”

“He could’ve broken up with me, or she could have suggested he break up with me before they started something.”

When the internet questioned her intentions of bringing the situation after so much time has passed, Brown cited the recent row of allegations against Lizzo, claiming the universe gave her a “wild draw four card.”

For the unversed, the Grammy winner was recently accused by her former employees of fat-shaming, sexual harassment, and creating a hostile work environment.