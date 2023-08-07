Gigi Hadid sends love to Bella Hadid amid Lyme disease battle

Gigi Hadid is the supportive big sister to Bella Hadid during her time of need.

The 28-year-old supermodel sent words of encouragement to Bella after the latter opened up about her long battle with Lyme disease on Instagram on Sunday.

“I love u I am so proud and happy 4 u !” she wrote in the comments.

In a lengthy post on social media, Bella Hadid recounted her battle with the chronic health condition, extending her gratitude to people around her for being by her side.

“Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain,” the model wrote alongside a carousel of photos from her many hospital visits as well as medical reports.

She went on to reassure that she is “okay and you do not have to worry,” adding that she wouldn’t trade off the difficult experience for the world.

“If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again. It made me who I am today,” she affirmed.

“I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life ,” Bella continued, “his 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease , co infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself, For the first time ever.”