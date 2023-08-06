Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori spotted with Kim Kardashian lookalike

Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori were spotted out with a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

In the photos, shared by a media outlet, the new couple put on a loved-up display as they toured around Tuscany on Saturday.

However, the pair were joined by a friend who at first glance looked a lot like Kanye's ex, Kim Kardashian, 41, even as Bianca's appearance and manner of dress have been compared to Kanye's ex-wife.

The rapper, 46, who is auctioning off a replica of his childhood home, turned heads in a black jacket — without a shirt — and matching pants.

He was accompanied by his 'wife' of eight months, Bianca Censori, 28.

The 28-year-old architect left little to the imagination in a diaphanous cream-toned leotard and leggings.

Kanye and Bianca wed in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills in January, about two months after the rapper's divorce from Kim was finalized.

However, the legality of the union is in question, as they did not file a marriage certificate.

Bianca has a degree in architecture and worked for Kanye's design company Yeezy prior to their getting together.