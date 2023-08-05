Derbyshire restaurateur jailed for £50,000 COVID loan scam

A photograph of the restaurant (left) and Syed Hussain. — ITV News

Syed Hussain, the owner of a curry restaurant in the United Kingdom's Derbyshire, has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for fraud related to a £50,000 COVID-19 bounceback loan.

In May 2020, when the pandemic was at its peak, the restaurateur falsely claimed to a local bank that his restaurant's turnover was £200,000, which allowed him to obtain the maximum loan amount. However, his last filed accounts reflected a meager turnover of just £3,000, ITV News reported.



At the time of submitting the loan request, Hussain was already serving a suspended sentence for endangering lives by flouting fire regulations at his restaurant.

He had neglected to provide adequate escape routes and fire alarms for people residing above the building and ignored warnings from the fire service, leaving their lives at risk in case a fire occurred.

Despite the circumstances, Hussain successfully obtained the bounceback loan, which the government had introduced to support struggling businesses during the spread of the coronavirus, particularly restaurants that were forced to close.

Once the money was deposited into his business account by the bank, he promptly transferred it to his personal account and dissolved the company, keeping the lender in the dark about his actions.



The case was then heard at Derby Crown Court, and the prosecution emphasised the severity of his deceitful actions. With many industries hit hard by the pandemic, including restaurants, the loan scheme was a lifeline for struggling businesses, making Hussain's act of fraud even more reprehensible.

"These loans were brought in at a time of a national emergency. In his interview when he was asked about the £200,000 (turnover claim he put forward) he said ‘I think it was a mistake’. There was not the opportunity to challenge the figures on the application form and there is no evidence any of the money has been paid back," said Elisabeth Evans, who is prosecuting the case.



Hussain, therefore, admitted guilt for fraud and a Companies Act offense. His lawyer, Sham Uddin, explained he is the eldest son in the family and cares for his mute uncle who lives with him.



"He did attend the interview, he did make admissions and he accepted what he did was wrong. He was 20 years old at the time and he was too immature to run a business," he said.

The lawyer added that Hussain’s business was struggling after which he decided to apply for the bounceback loan. "He totally accepts what he did was wrong and what he did was fraudulent."

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing is scheduled for January, where money and assets may be seized from Hussain, as stated by Evans.

