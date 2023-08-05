Why Greta Thunberg Pulls Out Of Edinburgh Book Festival?

A giant doll representing climate activist Greta Thunberg in a procession at a music festival in Denmark. AFP/File

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has pulled out of her speaking engagement at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, citing concerns about "greenwashing" by the event's sponsors.

Thunberg expressed her objection to the festival's acceptance of sponsorship from Baillie Gifford, an investment management company based in Edinburgh. Thunberg claims that Baillie Gifford's financial ties to fossil fuel industries contradict the message of environmental responsibility.

Baillie Gifford maintains that its investment in fossil fuels is minimal, with only 2% of clients' funds directed towards such businesses. The company states that it supports open debate and discussion, which aligns with its backing of the festival. Nick Barley, the festival's director, also defended the sponsorship, emphasising its role in sustaining the event.

Thunberg's scheduled appearance was highly anticipated, centered around her book "The Climate Book." Her decision to cancel has ignited a debate about the ethical implications of sponsorship within the context of climate advocacy.

Baillie Gifford issued a response reiterating its commitment to investing in clean energy solutions, with 5% of clients' funds dedicated to such companies. The company asserts that its support for progressive climate-positive businesses makes it part of the solution to the climate crisis.

While the book festival expressed regret over Thunberg's withdrawal, Barley underscored the necessity of sponsor support for the event's continuation. He lauded Thunberg's commitment to her principles but stood by the festival's sponsors, highlighting their investment in climate-conscious enterprises.

Thunberg's decision has triggered discussions about the ethical dimensions of corporate sponsorship and environmental activism.

The festival's management is now faced with a critical dialogue on how to strike a balance between financial support and maintaining alignment with the core values of climate advocacy.