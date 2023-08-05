Sophia Bush announces divorce from Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes end marriage shortly after first anniversary.

Sophia Bush, known for her role in One Tree Hill, has filed for divorce from her husband, Grant Hughes, after just over a year of marriage, according to exclusive confirmation from PEOPLE.

The couple, who were friends for a decade and found common ground during the COVID pandemic through their shared passion for community service, remain on good terms and continue to run their nonprofit organization together.



The news of their split comes only seven weeks after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Bush commemorated the occasion on Instagram with a touching post, expressing her love and excitement for the future with her husband.

Unfortunately, the announcement follows a setback in Bush's career, as she had to leave her West End production of 2:22 A Ghost Story prematurely due to falling ill with a virus that affected the company.

After weeks of experiencing health problems during her performances, Bush took to social media on July 21 to share the news that she had been advised by her medical team in both London and America to stop performing.

The actress expressed her disappointment in not being able to complete her run but emphasized the importance of addressing her health concern.

The setback comes nearly a year after Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes tied the knot in June 2022 at the City County Clerk's Office in Tulsa, Oklahoma.



