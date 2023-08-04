Lil Wayne claims AI cannot replicate his voice because of its uniqueness

Lil Wayne is the most recent rapper to voice his stance about the music industry's increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI). The native of New Orleans expressed reluctance to accept technology and its capacity to replicate his innate talent in an interview with Gail Mitchell of Billboard.



"Someone asked me about that recently. And they were trying to tell me that AI could make a voice that sounds just like me. But it’s not me, because I’m amazing," responded the 40-year-old when queried about his view on AI and its potential effect on creativity.

"I’m like, is this AI thing going to be amazing, too? Because I am naturally, organically amazing. I’m one of a kind. So actually, I would love to see that thing try to duplicate this [expletive]."

The Let The Beat Build rapper also discussed his 1990s career start and current success in other parts of the chat.

"I don’t have a secret. I just work," explained the chart-topper. "I just keep going. I never stop. It’s just the work ethic, plain and simple. No more, no less; I don’t do nothing but my music. And also, in my mind, every single time I say the word ‘work,’ I ask God to forgive me. Cuz I know this has never been a job. It’s just a dream come true. So that’s why I’ve never stopped."