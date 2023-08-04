Bhootani, Khaqan 'among others' under consideration for interim PM slot

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (left) and independent lawmaker from Balochistan Aslam Bhootani. — Reuters/National Assembly/File

ISLAMABAD: An independent lawmaker from Balochistan, Aslam Bhootani, and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and among those being considered for the slot of the caretaker prime minister, it emerged Friday.

Moreover, ex-finance minister Hafeez Sheikh and ex-principal secretary to Nawaz Sharif Fawad Hassan Fawad are also among those that will be discussed in a meeting of allied parties today, sources told to Geo News.

According to details, as the government nears its term, coalition partners are currently having a Zoom meeting to exchange views on the caretaker setup.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, and other senior leaders are attending the huddle.

The leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had been holding back-to-back meetings but no decision has been taken so far in this regard.

At a dinner reception on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif revealed to the allied that the National Assembly will be dissolved prematurely on August 9 — three days before its term.

Under the laws, if an assembly is dissolved after completing its tenure, the elections to the legislature are held within 60 days. However, in the case that it is dissolved prematurely, elections are held within 90 days.

Speaking at the dinner last night, the premier said after the formation of the coalition government on April 11 last year, he faced unprecedented challenges including economic difficulties, cumbersome talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF), disastrous floods, hyperinflation, and political chaos.

"Imran Niazi and his gang created political chaos with their baseless accusations, riots and long marches," he recalled.

"No country could make progress without political stability," he said, adding politics of the country was poisoned with the culture of baseless allegations and abuse.

Shehbaz said the uphill challenge of the IMF gave him sleepless nights as the failure to clinch the IMF agreement would have burdened the economy, put pressure on foreign exchange reserves, devalued the rupee, and caused unemployment.

He said he had critical talks with the IMF Managing Director in Paris which finally led to the successful conclusion of the agreement.

He thanked the coalition partners and his party leadership including Nawaz, Asif Zardari, Fazl, and others for their guidance and support and for reposing confidence in him in the National Assembly.

He also lauded the National Assembly speaker and the Senate chairman for amicably running proceedings of the Parliament.