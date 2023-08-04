Alia Bhatt admits receiving guidance from Shah Rukh Khan for song 'Tum Kya Mile'

Shah Rukh Khan willingly gave her tips for the song

Alia Bhaat has revealed that she sought help from the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan, to perform one of the love songs, Tum Kya Mile from her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Bhatt shared that filmmaker Karan Johar suggested her to seek guidance from King Khan, which also proved to be valuable for her.

The Dear Zindagi actress shared that when she called him up, he willingly called her to her place, saying that he would tuition her and her daughter Suhana together.

“So I called him up to talk on the phone, I said, ‘You know I just want to understand from you because nobody lip syncs like you’ and he said, ‘Tu gaana leke ghar aaja’ as Suhana was wanting to learn this, ‘Dono ko hum tuition karenge", added Bhatt.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress also unveiled ways Khan helped her for Tum Kya Mile.

She said“I was there for like about two-three hours, Suhana aur main pura gaana gaa rahe the. The way he broke it down, he made me download some apps, and he also had learned the song by the end of it."

"It just shows how generous in such a large-hearted man and so wonderful, just always willing to help and be there for you. Whether it helped with this film or not, I know that experience will be irreplaceable in my life."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is currently running in theatres all across the world. It stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, reports News 18.