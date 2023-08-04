FIFA Women World Cup: Shock draw against South Korea knocks Germany out. Twitter

Two-time world champion Germany suffered a devastating blow, crashing out of the tournament with a 1-1 draw against South Korea in the final Group H match of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Considered one of the frontrunners for the title, Germany had hoped for a routine victory to secure their spot in the knockout stage. However, Cho So-hyun's early goal for South Korea shattered those hopes and set the stage for an intense battle.

Germany's star forward, Alexandra Popp, managed to salvage a glimmer of hope for her team as she equalised just before half-time. Yet, despite their efforts, the German team could not find the decisive winning goal against a determined South Korean defence, leaving them in third place in the group.

For the first time in Women's World Cup history, Germany ranked second in the world, failed to progress to at least the quarterfinal stage. The players looked stunned and emotional at the final whistle, with captain Popp, who was awarded Player of the Match, nearly in tears.

While Germany faced heartbreak, it was a day of jubilation for Morocco, making its historic debut in the Women's World Cup. The African side secured a remarkable 1-0 victory over Colombia, ensuring their place in the knockout stage. Anissa Lahmari's crucial goal just before halftime ignited celebrations on the pitch.

The final whistle brought a brief moment of suspense as the Moroccan squad huddled around mobile phones, awaiting news from the Germany-South Korea match. When the confirmation of Germany's draw reached them, the players erupted in tears of joy, savouring their qualification achievement.

Morocco's remarkable feat makes history, with three African nations reaching the last 16 for the first time in the Women's World Cup. The achievement underscores the growing strength and talent of women's football in Africa, shining a spotlight on the continent's rise in soccer prominence.

The clash between Germany and South Korea was fiercely contested, with South Korea displaying grit and determination in defence. The passionate South Korean fans, dressed in red and waving inflatable batons, provided unwavering support for their team despite starting the day at the bottom of the group.

As Germany, Canada, and Brazil face early exits from the tournament, the Women's World Cup continues to deliver surprises and showcase the unpredictable nature of football. While Germany's dreams were shattered, Morocco's historic advancement stands as a source of pride and celebration for their nation and the entire African continent.

As the knockout stage approaches, the Women's World Cup promises even more thrilling encounters and memorable moments. The tournament's ongoing drama and excitement highlight the growing global significance and popularity of women's football, captivating audiences around the world.