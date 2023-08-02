Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's love continues to flourish despite split rumours

Despite rumours about their split, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are still going strong and continue to be in a relationship.



According to TMZ, a source confirmed that the couple is still dating, and any claims stating otherwise are untrue.

According to Pagesix, an insider urged fans of the couple not to believe everything they read.

Previously, Entertainment Tonight quoted a source saying that the couple had kept their relationship fun and casual and they enjoyed hanging out with each other.

The 25-year-old reality TV star, Kylie and the 27-year-old Dune actor sparked romance rumours in April, and since then, they have been keeping a low profile.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's love continues to flourish despite split rumours

In June, Kylie was spotted leaving Chalamet's house while in a makeup-free look.

Jenner was previously married to singer Travis Scott, with whom she shares two kids, a five-year-old daughter, Stormi, and their son Aire is 18 months old.

Travis remained tight-lipped about the relationship of his ex Kylie but now he appeared to have taken a jibe at Chalamet in his song Meltdown where he rapped about 'Chocolate' and the 'Willy Wonka Factory' and then goes on to tell an unnamed former lover to find someone "hot as me, bit*h."