‘Spare One & Two’ Prince Andrew, Harry wreak havoc on Firm as if its a ‘birthright’

Royal experts and commentators are of the opinion that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s actions against the monarchy come with the vigour that’s commonly associated with one’s birthright.
Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser broke down the danger Prince Harry and Prince Andrew pose to the monarchy and its very existence.
She broke it all down during one of her pieces for News.com.au.
In it she said, “For years, Spare One and Spare Two have wrought Palace PR havoc and mayhem, but things have been quiet of late.”
In the middle of her chat, she also issued a warning to the monarch and said, “if King Charles had thought his brother and son’s controversy-sparking, crisis-inducing stints were over, both men ready to settle in for a few years of forlorn house-moping and aimlessly filling the hours, then I have some very bad news.”
“Because there are a number of signs and details that suggest both the Andrew and Harry-related brush fires could be about to roar back to rash-inducing life," Ms Elser also noted before signing off.
