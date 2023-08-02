Jason Momoa radiates joy while capturing snowfall on his August birthday

Jason Momoa celebrated his 44th birthday with an unexpected gift from Mother Nature - a snowfall while he was in New Zealand.

The Game of Thrones star shared the joyous moment with his fans through an Instagram video. In the clip, Momoa strolled towards a hot tub, holding a bottle of his own brand, Mananalu Water, and expressed his delight, exclaiming, "Happy birthday to me!"

Amidst the falling snow, Momoa couldn't contain his amazement, asking someone off-camera, "What the hell is going on?" He playfully showed the viewers the snow-covered deck and trees around him.

Despite shivering, he had a big smile as he got into the jacuzzi, exclaiming, "Look at that, August 1st! Never in my life - 44 years - did I ever get in a hot tub, and it's snowing, baby." He then cheered with a scream and took a sip of his drink, expressing his love to everyone.



Earlier, Momoa had shared pictures of snow-capped mountains, expressing his fondness for South Island, New Zealand, which he called one of his favorite places on Earth.

Notably, this delightful birthday surprise came shortly after Jason Momoa hosted the 35th annual Shark Week on the Discovery Channel. He had eagerly pursued this opportunity since 2018, and this year, his busy schedule finally allowed him to take on the dream role alongside his work on the upcoming Apple TV+ series, Chief of War.