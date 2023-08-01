Selena Gomez celebrates Connar Franklin’s bachelorette party with sweet note

Selena Gomez is currently vacationing with her female friends

Selena Gomez, the multi-talented pop sensation, is on cloud nine as she embarks on a memorable bachelorette weekend with her girl gang in honor of her best friend, Connar Franklin's impending wedding.

The 31-year-old singer has been living it up with her friends, creating unforgettable memories and sharing glimpses of their adventures on social media.

In one of her heartwarming Instagram messages, the pop star expressed her love and admiration for the bride-to-be. Alongside a series of pictures, including cozy restaurant shots and cheerful group selfies, Gomez wrote, "My sweet girl @connarfranklin, I'm so proud to know you. So happy to spend a weekend celebrating the future with all these amazing women!"

From soaking up the sun on a luxurious yacht to grooving to dance beats at parties, Gomez has been the life of the party throughout the celebration.

Despite her busy schedule, which recently included wrapping up filming for season three of Only Murders in the Building and diligently working on her upcoming album, the pop star made sure to dedicate quality time to her best friend before the big day.

Selena Gomez delighted her fans by sharing sneak peeks from the bachelorette bash on her Instagram account. The posts featured lively videos from the yacht party, fun-filled TikTok moments with her friends, and candid snapshots of late-night dinners with the girl gang.

Dressed in a chic cowboy hat, Gomez exuded radiance and charm, making every moment memorable.