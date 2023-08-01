Gigi Hadid remembers 'gentle spirit' Angus Cloud following his sudden death

Gigi Hadid remembered Angus Cloud following his sudden death at age 25 with emotional social media tribute.

Taking to Instagram, the supermodel dropped a short glimpse of them together for a Ralph Lauren Fragrances' advertisement.

Gigi Hadid mourns sudden death of ‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud at age 25

“Just saw the news about the loss of Angus,” she penned on her story. “I only got to work with him a couple of times, but I was immediately drawn to his kind, gentle spirit.”

The sweet clip featured Angus and Gigi dancing donning black and red ensembles respectively.

“My deepest condolences to his closest and loved ones. May he rest in peace,” Gigi added.

The family of the North Hollywood actor, who rose to fame with HBO’s Emmy-winning teen drama, Euphoria, shocked his fans after they revealed that he tragically passed away.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” his family penned in the official statement.

"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” they added.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

The statement concluded, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."