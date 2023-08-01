‘OMG 2’ lands in trouble with Censor board over Akshay Kumar depiction in the film

Censor board demand 35 cuts in 'OMG 2'

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 has landed into trouble after Censor board raised an objection over Akshay Kumar depiction of Lord Shiva in the film.

Censor board pointed out major problems in the sequel of OMG ahead of its release. They demanded of 35 cuts in the film and also asked to make changes in Kumar’s character.

They want the makers to change his role from Lord Shiva to messenger of Lord Shiva.

Reports have now unveiled that the trailer of the movie will release in the next few days as it has received a U/A certification from the board. However, there will not be any grand launch event held for the occasion.

Prior to this, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also never did not have a grand trailer launch event; rather they were released directly on social media.

OMG 2, directed by Amit Rai, features Akshay Kumar in the role of Lord Shiva. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. The satirical comedy-drama is a sequel to the 2012 OMG that featured Paresh Rawal in the lead role, reports India Today.