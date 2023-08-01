Man in critical condition after shooting incident at Memphis Jewish school. Twitter/Haaretz

Memphis police responded to a distressing incident on Monday afternoon when a suspect attempted to enter the Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South with a gun.

Unable to gain entry, the suspect fired several shots outside the school before fleeing in a maroon truck.

Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe praised the school's safety procedures, which prevented any harm to students or staff during the incident. Officers swiftly located the suspect's vehicle and, upon his exit with a firearm in hand, shot the individual. The suspect was rushed to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Authorities have not yet released the suspect's identity, and it remains unclear if the school was in session during the incident. When questioned about the possibility of it being a hate crime, Assistant Chief Crowe said that the investigation was still in its early stages, and more information was needed.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has taken over the case to conduct a thorough investigation. Local Congressman Seve Cohen expressed shock over the incident and highlighted the rise of "violent antisemitism" nationwide.

The shooting comes after a tragic incident at a private Christian school in Nashville several months ago, which claimed six lives, including three children. The Nashville shooting prompted discussions on Tennessee's gun laws and school security.

In this recent shooting at the Margolin Hebrew Academy, no injuries were reported at the school thanks to the quick response of Memphis police. Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis commended the officers for their vigilant actions, and cooperation from neighboring jurisdictions played a crucial role in stopping the suspect's actions.