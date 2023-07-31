Suits producer Gene Klein breaks his silence on series’ revival

Suits producer Gene Klein has recently broken his silence on series’ revival following its renewed popularity on Netflix.



“I’ve mentioned to Aaron that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I’m expecting a call at some point. But so far, nothing that I’m aware of,” said the producer in an interview with TVLine.

After Suits debut on streaming platform, the Nielsen chart revealed that the show set a new record for “acquired shows with a total of 3.1 billion minutes streamed” last week.

Addressing nine-year run on USA Network, Klein explained, “It was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show. I’d be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I’d also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend.”

He mentioned, “A lot of us saw each other a month or so ago because there was a Suits-themed picket at Fox one day, and a lot of the writers, some of whom didn’t know each other because people were on Seasons 1 and 2, but not the later seasons.”

Klein however pointed out that it was “difficult to keep the original actors until the end of the series”.

“And it will be trickier now considering everyone's schedules for a revival,” he added.