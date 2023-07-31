Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth's go for a double date adventure in Byron Bay

Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth take time out to go for lunch with families

The charming duo of Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth brought their star power to a delightful double date in Byron Bay, Australia.

The A-listers were spotted wearing eye-catching blue plaid shirts, each adding their personal flair while taking their beloved wives, Luciana Barroso and Elsa Pataky, out for a scenic beachside lunch with friends.

Matt Damon, 52, showcased his gentlemanly side as he gracefully carried three beautifully wrapped boxes, carefully tied together with an elegant black ribbon. Complementing his outfit with dark blue jeans, the Oppenheimer actor demonstrated the perfect balance of casual and refined.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth, 39, exuded his signature coolness with aviator sunglasses, layering his blue checkered shirt over a white vest top. A long silver neck chain and tan trousers completed the Thor: Love and Thunder star's effortlessly stylish look.

Luciana Barroso, 47, and Elsa Pataky, 47, graced the outing with their graceful presence. Luciana chose a boho-inspired white crop top adorned with a gold necklace, perfectly paired with tailored green trousers.

On the other hand, Elsa looked stunning in a purple ruched long-sleeved dress, tastefully accessorized with chic pieces such as a necklace, hoop earrings, rings, black sunglasses, and a crossbody satchel.

In recent expressions of love and devotion, Hemsworth publicly showered Elsa Pataky with affection on her 47th birthday through a heartwarming Instagram post, reaffirming their enduring love.

Meanwhile, Damon shared that he made a pact with his wife that he would take time off from work but wouldn’t say no if director Christopher Nolan approached him for a role, which eventually led him to star in Nolan's Oppenheimer.

