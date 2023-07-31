Sri Lanka to host 3-match ODI series between Pakistan, Afghanistan

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabid during the toss when their sides met in the T20 World Cup. — ICC

LAHORE: Sri Lanka will host a three-match one-day international (ODI) series between Pakistan and Afghanistan from August 22-26, confirmed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday.

As per the PCB, the first two matches will be played in Hambantota on August 22 and 24, respectively, before they travel to Colombo for the final ODI on August 26.

“These three matches will provide Babar Azam’s side an opportunity to fine-tune their combinations ahead of the 50-over ACC Men’s Asia Cup, which begins on August 30 with Pakistan playing Nepal at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium,” said the PCB.

The squad for the series will assemble in Sri Lanka on August 17 and will train from August 19-21.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have played four ODIs and Green Shirts have won all of them. The two sides last played each other in the format in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

Schedule

Aug 17 — Pakistan assemble in Sri Lanka

Aug 19-21 — Training sessions

Aug 22 — First ODI, Hambantota

Aug 24 — Second ODI, Hambantota

Aug 26 — Third ODI, Colombo

Aug 27 — Departure for Pakistan