Judi Dench admits being unable to read 'scripts' due to gradual loss of vision

Judi Dench seeks help from friends on set to read scripts

Judi Dench has admitted that she has become unable to read scripts of the movies due to the gradual loss of vision.

Judi was diagnosed with macular degeneration in 2012 which has made her vision partially unclear.

The 80-year-old Oscar winning actress spilled details about her loss of vision in an interview recently. She said: “I mean, I can’t see on a film set anymore, and I can’t see to read, so I can’t see much. But, you know, you just deal with it. Get on", reported Metro.co.uk.

However, she did not stop herself from working, rather, she tried to find out alternative ways of reading and learning scripts.

“It’s difficult for me if I have any length of a part. I haven’t yet found a way. Because I have so many friends who will teach me the script. But I have a photographic memory”, told Judi to the Notebook magazine of The Mirror.

The Victoria and Abdul actress wishes to continue her work despite her health condition.

In February, she appeared in the Graham Norton Show where she said: “It has become impossible and because I have a photographic memory, I need to find a machine that not only teaches me my lines but also tells me where they appear on the page.”

Judi Dench’s diagnosis of macular degeneration have not caused her total blindness, but it has made her daily life activities, that include reading scripts and recognizing faces, difficult for her.