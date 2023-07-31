Vicky Pattison date night turns into a near-death experience

Vicky Pattison still went on to have the dinner

Vicky Pattison was ready to share cute moments with her beau on a dinner date. Little did she know that her Uber ride to the restaurant would take her one step close to death.

Narrating the harrowing incident on her Instagram Story, the Geordie Shore alum said the incident occurred on Saturday.

“I was in that car minutes ago," she captioned as she shared the burning footage.



Image Credits: Vicky Pattison's Insta Story

“It was absolutely terrifying. So we were just driving along in this Uber and Ercan saw the engine light was on," she continued.

“And then the car started making a really horrible noise on the A1, so we pulled over and there was smoke in the back of the car.”

The 35-year-old told her 5.4 million followers that the Uber driver tried to calm them, “The man was like, ‘Just stay in the car, it’ll be fine’. Obviously we’re on the A1 so you don’t want to get out – then all of a sudden it just caught fire, it just burst into flames.”

She added, “You can see from my video the whole car has exploded, like absolutely terrifying.

“And we’re just standing there, the police come running over, ‘Get back, get back’ and I’m like, ‘I’m ****** trying’. Dressed like this, **** out, on the A1. It was absolutely terrifying... I’m a little bit shaken up.”

Following her brush with death, Pattison did not cancel her date night with fiancé Ercan Ramadan but called her special day a “mixed bag to say the least”.



