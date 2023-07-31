Allan Saint-Maximin departs Newcastle for Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabian switch.—Twitter@Alahli_fcen

Allan Saint-Maximin bids farewell to Newcastle United and sets his sights on joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

The 26-year-old French forward becomes the latest high-profile player to make the switch to the Saudi Arabian champions this summer, following the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, and Edouard Mendy, all of whom were acquired from Premier League clubs. Although the specific transfer fee remains undisclosed, Saint-Maximin has signed a four-year contract with his new team.

In an emotional social media post, Saint-Maximin confirmed his departure from Newcastle, expressing his heartfelt appreciation for the club and the fans. Al-Ahli's excitement about the acquisition is evident as they proudly emphasize that they only select the best, and Saint-Maximin is undoubtedly a valuable addition to their squad.

However, Al-Ahli's association with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which also owns Newcastle United, has sparked concerns among rival Premier League clubs. Speculation revolves around the possibility that Saint-Maximin's transfer fee might have been inflated to assist Newcastle in complying with the Financial Fair Play regulations. Nonetheless, both Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and the Premier League's chief executive Richard Masters have provided reassurance that the transfer meets the league's regulatory requirements, seeking to dispel doubts among other clubs.

Saint-Maximin's move appears to be a necessary measure for Newcastle United to manage their financial situation effectively. The club's sporting director, Dan Ashworth, had previously stressed the importance of being open to player sales to navigate budgetary constraints. This summer, under Eddie Howe's management, Newcastle has been proactive in recruiting new talent, such as Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali and English winger Harvey Barnes, as part of their squad-building efforts.

While Saint-Maximin's departure marks a notable loss for Newcastle, it was an inevitable decision given the club's financial circumstances. Despite his undeniable talent and significant impact on the field, injury concerns and inconsistent defensive contributions made him the club's most marketable asset. Off the field, the Frenchman's charisma and active engagement with fans earned him widespread admiration, creating a lasting impression on the club and its supporters.

As Saint-Maximin embraces a new chapter with Al-Ahli, Newcastle United faces the challenge of moving forward under Eddie Howe's guidance, making strategic decisions to construct a competitive team while maintaining compliance with the Financial Fair Play regulations.