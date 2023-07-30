Kanye West spotted arriving in Italy with mystery woman

Kanye West was spotted arriving in Verona, Italy Saturday with a mystery woman by his side, per photos shared by DailyMail.

The 46-year-old rapper stood out during his time in the getaway destination as he was dressed casually for but covered his face with a sizable black hood and spent time with a female friend.

The controversial musician - who allegedly spent the night with an Australian model several years ago - also donned a jet-black t-shirt on top of a dark gray long-sleeve undershirt.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, paired his tops with an oversized pair of pants, the bottoms of which were tucked into sock-like shoes.

The performer added a bit of shine to his look with a single sparkling necklace.

The Stronger rapper's outing took place not long after his Twitter account was reinstated, almost eight months after suspension.

The Grammy Award-winning performer was previously known for extensively utilizing his platform on the social media platform, which is currently being rebranded as X, to promote his various projects.

However, West was initially suspended from X in November of last year after he posted antisemitic messages on his account.