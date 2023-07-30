Sofia Vergara counts Heidi Klum as support system amid divorce

Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara both are judges at 'America's Got Talent'

Heidi Klum is throwing her weight behind Sofia Vergara in her current phase of going through a divorce from Joe Manganiello.

The America's Got Talent judges are texting each other amidst the Colombian star separation, DailyMail reports.

The Sun cited sources earlier to confirm that the supermodel “knew something was going on with the marriage, but was always respectful and a friend to lean on.”

“Heidi has been a really great support for her and they have exchanged messages of support over the past few months,” the tabloid reported.

Meanwhile, the reality show crew has also showered support to the Modern Family star.

“Of course, Simon and Howie, too, have sent messages - certainly, Simon, as he has done for many of his showbiz friends, has her back,” the insider continued.



“The production team knows that Sofia's divorce was big news and that viewers will be interested in seeing her live after the announcement.”

The source revealed the 51-year-old was always chirpy when she arrived on the AGT set.

But, in the wake of her divorce, her emotions might flicker.

“If she wants to talk to the media, that is solely her decision, but currently, we understand that she has no plans to go into depth or major detail about the divorce,” the outlet added.

Due to irreconcilable differences, Vergara and Joe Manganiello parted ways after seven years of marriage.

A source provided an inside look to Daily Mail that the couple started to drift away from each other after the “true versions of themselves started showing.”

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” the pair’s statement read.