Kaley Cuoco throws poker-themed party for Tom Pelphrey's 41st birthday

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey confirmed their relationship in May 2022

To celebrate Tom Pelphrey's 41st birthday, Kaley Cuoco put on a poker face and organized a fun party with a poker theme, complete with cute outfits. The 37-year-old Big Bang Theory actress began the celebration by sharing a series of selfies and adorable photos of Pelphrey with their daughter as a sweet birthday tribute to her partner on Instagram.

“Happy happy birthday to the love of my life,” she wrote in the caption. “Bubs you are so special to me and everyone who knows you.”

“She went on to say that Pelphrey is the “best partner , best son, best friend , best brother, best uncle , best dog daddy , best part time therapist , best part time nutritionist, best part time trainer , best smoothie maker , best coffee barista , best tuna sandwich maker , best laugh, best heart.”

Cuoco concluded the tribute by stating that Pelphrey's "greatest role yet" is being the "best daddy!" and expressing their love for him with a sincere "We love you."

She also shared a photo featuring "happy birthday" balloons, large playing cards, and a "roll the dice" sign, proving that she flawlessly pulled off the theme.

In another picture from the celebration, the actress revealed that she dressed appropriately for the occasion, donning a bowtie, vest, and visor while dealing cards. "The dealer LOL," she added in the caption.

Moreover, Cuoco's four-month-old daughter also participated in the birthday festivities, wearing a poker-themed fascinator in one photo, which Cuoco humorously captioned as "This girl gambled all night long."